ISLAND CITY — The Oregon Association of Municipal Recorders named Island City city recorder and administrator Karen Howton as its new second vice president.
Howton’s duties include planning the association’s 2023 conference and filling in as needed for the first vice president. She will remain in this position until 2024.
“Being selected for this appointment is a honor,” Howton said. “There are so many great people that have held this position before me, and just to be nominated was an honor, much less actually holding the office.”
She added she looks forward to working with city recorders throughout Oregon and beyond.
Howton began working as the Island City recorder in 2013 and joined the Oregon Association for Municipal Recorders in 2015.
The organization educates and trains more than 200 city recorders.
Since joining the association, Howton served on its committees for education, conference and mentoring and she earned her certified municipal clerk designation in 2019 from the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.
