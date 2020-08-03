SALEM — Hunter education classes in Oregon have resumed with safety measures in place to protect students and volunteer instructors. For the time being, students can choose to take a conventional class, or finish most of the class independently with a workbook or online plus attend a field day. This exception is for the 2020 hunting season only.
Optional field days are planned across Oregon. Due to the pandemic, schedules may change at the last minute, and the Aug. 15 field day at Ladd Marsh has been canceled. To check for up-to-date information on field days near you and to register, visit www.myodfw.com/articles/hunter-education-classes-and-field-days-schedule. Request a workbook by emailing ODFW.Info@state.or.us.
Youth who don’t complete the field day need to carry proof of completion of the classroom/workbook portion of the class into the field when they go hunting this fall. Students who completed the course online can carry the online completion certification in the field as their needed proof.
Students who did the class by workbook need to mail the completed workbook back to ODFW Hunter Education, 4034 Fairview Industrial Drive S.E., Salem 97302. ODFW then will mail these students a certificate to carry in the field indicating they completed the classroom part of the course.
All ODFW outdoor education classes were canceled in March due to the pandemic, including hunter education, which is required to hunt in Oregon for ages 17 and younger. Safety measures include restricting class size to 25 students/parents and maintaining social distancing except during those moments when closer distance is needed to safely handle firearms. Hand sanitizer will be available for everyone and firearms and any other shared materials will be wiped down before being handled by a new student.
