LA GRANDE — A Union man received a warning from Oregon State Police for hunting out of season and lost the cow elk he had killed.
State police reported a trooper Ryan Kehr was on patrol Dec. 21 at about 11 a.m. in the area of Gekeler Lane And Godley Road, La Grande, when he saw a tractor in a field with a cow elk hanging from the bucket. Two people were skinning the elk.
The landowner arrived and told Kehr the man who shot the elk had permission and had a general season cow elk damage tag. But the trooper told the landowner the season had ended Nov. 30.
With that, OSP reported, the landowner gave Kehr permission to enter the property and deal with the situation.
The trooper contacted Morris R. Sawyer, 69, of Union, who was the hunter who killed the elk. Sawyer said the dates on his tag stated he could hunt until March 31, 2023, according to state police, and Kehr informed him this part of the general damage tag season ended Nov. 30, and showed him in the regulations.
The trooper warned Sawyer for taking/possession of an antlerless elk and seized the cow to donate its harvest to charity.
