JOSEPH — After three years of fundraising, the Hurricane Creek Grange near Joseph has had its new hardwood floor installed, according to a press release.
To make the $24,000 red oak project possible, the grange held chili feeds, dessert auctions, provided lunches during Jingle Thru Joseph and other fun events to start a dedicated fund for the flooring. In addition, some of the community members made individual contributions as did some of our members.
The grange’s contractor, Jeff Micka, waited patiently while the grange applied for grant monies to help finish the amount needed. The project ran into some unexpected costs, part of which was covered by a matching grant program offered by Oregon State Grange that had a limit of $5,000.
The Hurricane Creek Grange is now inviting the public to a “dinner to go” event Sunday, Jan. 31 from noon to 3 p.m. for a suggested donation of $10. Dinner will include homemade savory beef pie, refrigerated pickles and a sweet pie for dessert. This will be prepared and packaged ready to take home and enjoy to maintain the safety of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Barbara McCormack, public relations representative for the grange, said the donations will go toward future projects grange members are looking ahead to.
“We’re starting from scratch with our fundraising,” she said. “We hope you come see our new flooring and plan to use it at future events.”
The grange was constructed around 1927 and the original 93-year-old red fir flooring served well for meetings, dances, banquets, weddings, funerals and many other functions. But after repeated use and necessary sanding and restaining, the tongue-and-groove wood had become so thin it was splintering and becoming unsafe, according to the release.
Anyone with questions can call McCormack at 541-605-8233.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.