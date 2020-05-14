LA GRANDE— The Oregon Department of Transportation crews will conduct occasional rolling slowdowns at locations between Pendleton and La Grande during the next two months to accommodate the installation of new variable message reader boards along Interstate 84.
According to an ODOT press release, the first slowdowns began Thursday morning between milepost 200 west of Pendleton and milepost 221 near the top of Cabbage Hill. The slowdowns resume May 18, 20 and 22. The traffic control will continue through the month of May in the eastbound lane at the same or other locations. Similar operations will take place in late May through June for the westbound freeway, according to the press release.
Drivers can expect delays of 30 minutes or more.
During the rolling slowdowns, pilot cars will slow traffic to 30 mph along a 20-mile section of the interstate ahead of the project location, creating a short window of time at the construction site with no traffic and allowing crews to safely work on and over the freeway.
Eastbound freeway on-ramps at exits 202, 207, 209, 210, 213 and 216 will be temporarily closed in the slowdown zone until the pilot car traffic passes the interchange. The work does not affect freeway off-ramps. Several work areas between Exit 216 and La Grande will require rolling slowdown operations over the next two months. Message boards along the freeway exits will announce the slowdowns, and reminders about the project are on TripCheck.com.
The work is part of the state road department’s I-84 Pendleton-La Grande Snow Zone Safety Improvement Project to install about a dozen digital sign boards, cameras, lighting and other features through the area. The signs will be linked to road sensors and issue warnings about hazards such as snow, ice, fog, traffic delays or reduced speeds ahead.
Local cities, counties, tribes, the trucking industry and emergency service providers gave input during the development phase of this key safety program. The $15.6 million project began last year, ODOT reported, and will be complete before winter.
