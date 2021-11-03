UNION COUNTY — Interstate 84 westbound is currently closed from Exit 265 in La Grande to Exit 216 near Pendleton, according to Oregon Department of Transportation.
The closure resulted from a vehicle crash near milepost 220, in addition to severe fog that is generating hazardous driving conditions. According to ODOT, the road will reopen when the wreckage is removed from the highway and the foggy conditions clear.
The thick fog is reported by crews on scenes and ODOT cameras from milepost 219 to 222. TripCheck.com can be used to view driving conditions, or individuals can call 511/800-977-6268 for updates.
The original information was released by ODOT at 9:30, with an additional update at 11:15 showing that the highway remains closed. The update also stated that the westbound freeway is closed to commercial truck traffic at Exit 374 in Ontario due to a lack of truck parking in La Grande and Baker City. Passenger vehicles are able to travel westbound between Ontario and Baker City.
Oregon Route 245 is also closed, which the ODOT updates states is not a detour for freeway traffic.
According to ODOT, the original vehicle crash is still being handled. A tow truck is moving a truck off the freeway lanes, while traffic behind the accident was able to travel past the scene.
ODOT stated that the road will be open when the accident is fully remove and the fog clears.
