A lone semi-truck waits at the entrance to Interstate 84 off Island Avenue in La Grande on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. An early accident at 9:30am was amplified by significant fog cover over the Blue Mountains, and caused officials with ODOT to close the interstate for several hours.
Traffic builds along Island Avenue in La Grande on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. An early accident at 9:30am was amplified by significant fog cover over the Blue Mountains, and caused officials with ODOT to close the interstate for several hours.
Traffic builds along Island Avenue in La Grande on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. An early accident at 9:30am was amplified by significant fog cover over the Blue Mountains, and caused officials with ODOT to close the interstate for several hours.
Traffic builds along Island Avenue in La Grande on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. An early accident at 9:30am was amplified by significant fog cover over the Blue Mountains, and caused officials with ODOT to close the interstate for several hours.
Traffic builds along Island Avenue in La Grande on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. An early accident at 9:30am was amplified by significant fog cover over the Blue Mountains, and caused officials with ODOT to close the interstate for several hours.
A lone semi-truck waits at the entrance to Interstate 84 off Island Avenue in La Grande on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. An early accident at 9:30am was amplified by significant fog cover over the Blue Mountains, and caused officials with ODOT to close the interstate for several hours.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Traffic builds along Island Avenue in La Grande on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. An early accident at 9:30am was amplified by significant fog cover over the Blue Mountains, and caused officials with ODOT to close the interstate for several hours.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Traffic builds along Island Avenue in La Grande on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. An early accident at 9:30am was amplified by significant fog cover over the Blue Mountains, and caused officials with ODOT to close the interstate for several hours.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Traffic builds along Island Avenue in La Grande on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. An early accident at 9:30am was amplified by significant fog cover over the Blue Mountains, and caused officials with ODOT to close the interstate for several hours.
Alex Wittwer/The Observer
Traffic builds along Island Avenue in La Grande on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. An early accident at 9:30am was amplified by significant fog cover over the Blue Mountains, and caused officials with ODOT to close the interstate for several hours.
UNION COUNTY — Interstate 84 westbound is now open to all traffic in Eastern Oregon, according to Oregon Department of Transportation.
The westbound lane was closed for roughly four hours, creating a large backup of traffic in the La Grande and Island City areas. The westbound road was closed after a truck accident near mile post 220 blocked the lanes. In addition, heavy fog created hazardous driving conditions and had an impact on the extended closure.
The thick fog was reported by crews on scenes and ODOT cameras from milepost 219 to 222.
The original information was released by ODOT at 9:30, with an additional update at 11:15 showing that the highway remained closed. The update also stated that the westbound freeway was closed to commercial truck traffic at Exit 374 in Ontario due to a lack of truck parking in La Grande and Baker City. Passenger vehicles are able to travel westbound between Ontario and Baker City.
ODOT recommends visiting TripCheck.com to view driving conditions, or individuals can call 511/800-977-6268 for updates.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.