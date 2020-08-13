ISLAND CITY — Union businessman Mike Becker is a step closer to establishing a small commercial center north of Walmart in Island City.
Island City’s city council Monday night voted to approve a request from Becker to establish a 1.4-acre partition for the development of a new business on 10.5 acres of land he owns, bordered on the south by May Lane and the Joseph branch of the Union Pacific Railroad.
This will allow a fourth business to be established on the land owned by Becker. Other businesses there now are KIE Supply Corp., Fastenal and Oxac Inc.
The council voted to approve the partition following a land use hearing. One concern expressed at the hearing concerned accessibility to Becker’s land.
It was pointed out that it appears there is only one road in which the site can be accessed and a railroad crosses it, which is reason for worry since it could be blocked by a train in an emergency.
Becker, however, noted that the site can also be accessed via Railroad Avenue, which provides an east entrance.
The Union businessman said at the hearing he has done extensive work on developing the site, all with his own money.
Infrastructure installed there includes sewer and water and the road has been upgraded.
Becker noted that the road there is far better than what was in place several years ago.
“It was a farm road before we started this,” Becker said.
He stressed that no public funding has been spent on the project and he was not starting now.
“I’m not asking for public funds,” Becker said.
City Councilor Clint Williams is among those who spoke out in support of the partition at the council meeting following the hearing.
“I think we should give it support and move forward,” Williams said. “It is on track for we want to see for the city.”
Becker hopes to establish a commercial center that would provide a local opportunity for one-stop shopping.
“People will be able to get in there and won’t have to go anywhere else,” Becker said.
He told the council he has been open-minded throughout the process of creating the commercial center and is receptive to recommendations for addressing issues.
Becker also told the council he believes he has had a good working relationship with the city of Island City.
