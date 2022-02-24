A crew works on a transmission line tower outside Boardman in this undated photo. Idaho Power in 2022 is seeking to conduct tests on private property ahead of the proposed transmission line between Boardman and the Hemingway substation in Idaho.
LA GRANDE — A highly debated transmission line proposal has reached the local courtrooms in Union County.
A number of Union County residents faced legal action this past week as Boise-based Idaho Power seeks out access to private property to conduct surveys and testing. The utility is looking to conduct the land testing ahead of a proposed 500-kilovolt line across Eastern Oregon that would traverse roughly 300 miles between Boardman and Hemingway, Idaho.
More than 10 Union County residents received petitions from Idaho Power, requesting access to the private land in order to conduct testing to prepare for the construction of the project. The plots of land include areas that the proposed power line would travel through or be in close proximity to.
The surveys that Idaho Power plans to conduct vary location, but include the following:
Three-toed woodpecker and northern goshawk
Rare plant inspection
Wetlands inspection
Terrestrial visual encounter survey
Raptor survey
Noxious weed survey
Cultural, archeological and historic properties management plan inspection
Land survey
Appraisal field visit
Out of 12 cases that went through the Union County Courthouse on Friday, Feb. 11, and Monday, Feb. 14, four were dismissed and one case resulted in a default judgment since the landowner in question failed to appear.
In the case of Idaho Power Company vs. John and Connie Williams, the court ruled that Idaho Power and its agents, employees and contractors may enter the property to conduct the surveys.
Two cases were granted a continuance, while four of the cases were set over to retain counsel. The landowners are set to participate in hearings scheduled around the end of March.
According to Jim Kreider, one of the founders of the Stop B2H Coalition, those opposed requested the extensions in order to seek out legal assistance in their respective cases.
“Our general advice to everybody is to ask for an extension and then consult with an attorney and consider your options,” he said.
Kreider noted that with the nearly identical petitions filed by Idaho Power to residents across Eastern Oregon, the coalition is seeking to find legal representation that can cover the bulk of the cases.
While several landowners chose to have the petitions dismissed and allow access onto their property, about half in Union County are continuing to push on. According to Kreider, the court costs associated with the contested power line proposal is causing a hurdle for some.
