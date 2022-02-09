IMBLER — The public will have an opportunity to meet the two finalists for the Imbler School District’s superintendent’s position on Thursday, Feb. 10.
A community meet and greet for the finalists, Louise “Lou’’ Lyon, superintendent of the Burnt River School District in Baker County, and RanDell Waite, an assistant principal in the Phoenix-Talent School District in Jackson County, will begin at 6 p.m. in Imbler Elementary School’s gym.
Participants will be provided with comment cards where they can share their impressions of the candidates. The cards will be given to the Imbler School Board.
Lyon has served as superintendent of the Burnt River School District since 2018. Prior to that she was an online coordinator for the La Grande Learning Academy in the La Grande School District for one year. Lyon has a masters degree in teacher education from Eastern Oregon University and earned her administrative credentials from Portland State University.
Waite has been the assistant principal of Phoenix High School since 2020. Prior to that he was the assistant high school principal and head football coach at Rigby High School in Rigby, Idaho, for four years. Waite has a master’s degree in teacher education from EOU and earned his administrative credentials from Lewis and Clark College in Portland.
The school board is seeking a successor for interim school district superintendent Doug Hislop. Hislop has served as interim superintendent since July 2021, after Superintendent Angie Lakey-Campbell resigned to take a position with the Hansen School District in Idaho near Twin Falls. Hislop earlier served as the Imbler School District’s superintendent for 10 years through June of 2013.
