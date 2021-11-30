Keira Counsell, right, and Karlee Patterson set up Christmas trees for sale at The Local in downtown La Grande on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. The trees are being sold as a part of a fundraising campaign for the Imbler and Elgin schools’ annual trip to Philadelphia.
Eli Clark, 14, on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, carries a Christmas tree that will be sold to support a student trip to Philadelphia. The tree lot, in downtown La Grande, is a fundraiser for an educational trip to be taken by Elgin and Imbler students.
Meghan Counsell removes twine from a Christmas tree for sale at The Local in downtown La Grande on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Proceeds from the trees, which were purchased and shipped in from Molalla, will go toward funding the annual trip to Philadelphia taken by Imbler and Elgin students.
From left, Eli Clark, Kolt Alam, Keira Counsell and Karlee Patterson pose for a photo with Christmas trees for sale at The Local in downtown La Grande on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. The fundraising campaign, put on by the Union County Youth Heritage Group, helps support Elgin and Imbler students' trip to Philadelphia.
Kolt Alam, 12, removes twine from a Christmas tree for sale at The Local in downtown La Grande on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. The fundraiser supports a trip to Philadelphia for Elgin and Imbler students.
LA GRANDE — Downtown La Grande became a lot more green over the weekend — albeit temporarily.
Dozens of Christmas trees were set up for sale on Friday, Nov. 26, at a downtown La Grande cafe, The Local. The trees are part of a fundraising effort for the Union County Youth Heritage Group, the program behind the annual “Philly Trip” taken by Imbler and Elgin eighth grade students who travel to Philadelphia and other Eastern United States cities to visit historic landmarks.
“It’s kind of a whole cultural American history experience,” said Ken Patterson, a volunteer with the program. “Unless you’ve gone on the trip, you can’t really appreciate it. Until you’ve actually gone, then you’re like, ‘Wow, this is amazing.’”
Parents, students and volunteers were all smiles while they unloaded the Christmas cargo last week. Close to 100 trees were set up for sale in the courtyard of The Local at 1508 Adams Avenue, as patrons watched from inside the ice cream and coffee shop.
The Christmas trees, which were transported from a tree farm in Molalla, are for sale starting at $70 for trees under 7-feet, and $75 for the taller timbers. The prices for trees are slightly higher than previous years due to a number of factors exacerbating the supply of the holiday staple.
“This year there was a big shortage because of the drought,” said Aimee Patterson, a volunteer helping unload and place trees in The Local’s courtyard along with her husband, Ken Patterson.
The Union County Youth Heritage program was spearheaded by Georgia McKee, who has lent a hand in leading the annual fundraiser for nearly 30 years.
The sale isn’t the only way the students have raised money over the years.
“We’ve done things like cookie grams,” Aimee Patterson said. “We’ve done a lot of cans and bottles (collections).”
In 2019, the Christmas tree fundraiser was held at the former veterinarian clinic on Island Avenue. This year, the new location in downtown La Grande should be a boon to sales, Ken Patterson said. The tree lot will be for sale from 2-8 p.m. on Fridays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays until all the trees are sold.
“This has been a real good fundraiser for the kids over the years,” Ken Patterson said.
