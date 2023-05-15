IMBLER — One Imbler High School student’s senior project proved to be all heart.
Jake Bingaman, a junior, raised more than $4,000 — breaking his initial goal of $1,000 — to go toward the American Heart Association to help others experiencing heart-related health issues.
“I think for me it really accomplishes that idea that senior projects are to leave a lasting impact and leaves the school better than you found it,” he said.
During February, which is Heart Wellness Month, Bingaman helped start the Kids' Heart Challenge program at Imbler Elementary, getting 56 students to help raise $4,030 during the month through a series of incentives, including the top three students, who donated the most money, getting to pie the teach of their choice during an assembly. Other incentives included a choice of games during PE class to the best participating class, which was the first grade, and a movie party with popcorn to the class that donated the most money — which was the second grade class with nearly $990.
“We tried to make it fun,” he said.
It wasn’t all about raising money, either. Bingaman, along with Imbler physical education/health teacher Darci Sweet, taught elementary students how they could take care of their hearts, such as avoiding sodas and other sugary drinks and eating a healthy diet.
Bingaman also worked in lessons on jump roping and exercises designed to getting the students moving.
“The (Kids' Heart Challenge) program's pretty streamlined. It makes it easy where (the students) have online accounts and ways for us to get information out to the kids and parents and lots of resources that Jake and I were able to use,” Sweet said. “Jake did a great job of being present and he really has a great rapport with the elementary students, with what he was able to do, and being present in my classes with a couple lessons that he taught them, and being the one behind the program and the project.”
Senior projects
Imbler High students, during the fall of their junior year, submit a proposal for a project that will be beneficial to the school or the community. The proposal must be approved by school leaders. Students then must outline their project and present it to teachers to illustrate they have an understanding what they’re trying to accomplish.
“So it doesn’t end up kind of like a failed experiment,” Bingaman said.
By the end of the student’s junior year, they must have completed their project and 20 hours of job shadowing as well. Bingaman had job shadowing opportunities with the La Grande Police Department and Union County Sheriff’s Office.
“So it's not like just the project itself, it's making sure that you get a good idea of what you're gonna do after high school,” he said. “So it's beneficial in that way too.”
Finding inspiration
Bingaman said he was inspired by his grandmother, Carrie Bingaman, who has had issues with heart health, suffering a heart attack in 2012. Bingaman said it is a day he clearly remembers.
“I remember that day I was at her house. It was kind of like a family get together and then I remember her going and laying down in bed not feeling good,” he said. “And then about half an hour went by and she was getting taken away in an ambulance.”
Carrie Bingaman survived the health crisis and remains an important part of her grandson’s life, but the episode left an impression.
“That really stuck with me,” he said.
The final pieces
Sweet said she had been interested in launching the Kids' Heart Challenge but was waiting for someone who could be the “driving force” to make sure it was done right. That ended up being Bingaman.
“I was more than happy to jump on as his mentor and be able to get (Kids' Heart Challenge) going here at our schools,” she said.
Bingaman and Sweet reached out to Kelsea Azurdia, the school engagement development director for the American Heart Association, who said the Imbler situation was a bit different than what she’s accustomed to.
“I mostly work with PE teachers. So it's actually very kind of cool that Jake wanted to take this on,” she said. “It's kind of cool that he chose to help out a nonprofit for his project and kind of spearhead it along with (Sweet).”
Azurdia said Bingaman proved to be easy to work with and on top of his project.
“He was communicative," she said. "He got involved. He got the kids excited."
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.