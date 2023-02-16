Imbler_High_School.jpeg

The Imbler School Board voted 4-1 Wednesday, Feb. 15, to have its district switch from the current week of 4-1/2 days to a four-day week in 2023-24. Board members Ken Patterson, Joe Fisher, Kaiger Braseth and Jason Beck voted for the switch, and Pam Glenn voted against it. The motion approved by the school board calls for the move to be a two-year pilot project.

IMBLER — Imbler will soon join the group of public school districts in Northeastern Oregon that have four days of school a week.

