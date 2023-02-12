IMBLER — The Imbler School Board may make one of its most important decisions in recent memory when it meets on Wednesday, Feb. 15.
On the table is a proposal to move the district to a four-day school week starting in 2023-24. The proposal is an action item on the school board’s agenda, which means the school board may vote on whether to shorten its current school week of 4-1/2 days.
The proposal is one that community members feel strongly about on both sides.
“There is not a lot of middle ground," said Imbler School District Superintendent Randy Waite.
The school board will make its decision in large part based on the input it has received from a committee that explored the option, a survey of the school district’s staff and input it received from community members at a school board meeting in December 2022.
The survey of the school district’s teachers and staff indicated that a majority support a switch to a four-day week. Input taken at the December school board meeting was approximately equally divided, Waite said.
The superintendent said some community members have expressed concern about the impact the potential change would have on parents who would have to pay more for child care on Fridays. Waite said this may not be as big of an issue as it would if Imbler were a five-day-a-week school district.
He said in some cases switching to a four-day week might make it easier for parents to find child care. He explained that some child care providers find it more convenient to schedule a full day rather than a half day.
The impact a switch to a four-day week could have on student achievement is another factor being weighed by school district officials. Ken Patterson, a member of the Imbler School Board, said studies indicate that there often are small drops in academic achievement, especially in reading and math, when school districts switch to a four-day week.
Patterson said if the school district does switch to a four-day week, he would like to explore the possibility of making teachers available at Imbler’s schools on Fridays to help students get caught up on their classes, to minimize a possible decrease in student achievement.
Another concern is that the switch would deprive students who rely on school breakfasts on Fridays. The breakfasts are free for students from lower-income families. Currently breakfast is served on Friday mornings, but not lunch because it is a half day.
Many have been debating the four-day week proposal in the Imbler School District but disagreements have been amiable, Patterson said. He credits community members with taking a methodical, engaged and friendly approach when addressing the issue.
“I am proud of our community,” he said.
Patterson is also impressed with the leadership being shown by Waite, who is in his first year as superintendent, while overseeing the potential switch to a four-day school week.
“He has shown strong leadership skills in his first real public experience for the school district,” Patterson said of Waite.
