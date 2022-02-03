IMBLER — The Imbler School Board has released the names of the two finalists for its superintendent position.
The finalists are Louise “Lou’’ Lyon, the superintendent of the Burnt River School District since 2018, and RanDel Waite, who has been assistant principal with the Phoenix-Talent School District since 2020.
The school board will conduct background and reference checks for the finalists over the next week. Each finalist will be invited for a "day in the district” on Thursday, Feb. 10. At that time, staff and members of the community will have an opportunity to meet the candidates. The staff and community “meet and greets” will be held in the afternoon and evening of Feb. 10, the time and location will be announced soon. Comment cards will be provided for participants to share thoughts with the school board after the event.
The school board is seeking a successor for interim school district superintendent Doug Hislop, who has served as interim superintendent since July after Superintendent Angie Lakey-Campbell resigned to take a position with the Hansen School District in Idaho near Twin Falls. Hislop earlier served as the Imbler School District’s superintendent for 10 years through June of 2013.
