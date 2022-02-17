IMBLER — The Imbler School Board declared an emergency on Tuesday, Feb. 15, to help it address a water drainage problem in the boys and girls locker rooms at Imbler High School.
Emergency status will reduce the time needed for the school district to hire a contractor to correct the problem, according to interim Imbler School District Superintendent Doug Hislop.
The drainage problem has forced the school district to prohibit the use of the showers in the locker rooms throughout the school year. Hislop said the lack of access to showers presents a potential health issue for athletes such as wrestlers.
Hislop said that when wrestlers are working out on or competing on mats they can pick up bacteria or other contaminants which could lead to health issues if the athletes do not get an opportunity to wash themselves by showering after practicing or competing.
So far this has not been a problem this season but Hislop fears that it could become an issue if wrestlers continue to not be able to shower. Hislop noted that IHS’s mats are regularly sanitized but he said that contaminants could still be an issue because sometimes people walk on mats with their shoes on, which can soil mats.
The drainage problem in the locker rooms is caused because portions of the concrete floors, which were installed when IHS’s building was constructed in 1977, are sinking. This floors are not level and as a result when students take showers much of the water does not go down a drain but rather flows over to a wall. Hislop said that over time, a wall that is always moist can develop mold, causing a health issue.
Hislop, who is also IHS’s wrestling coach, is hopeful that the Imbler School District’s insurance company will cover the cost of renovations, which would allow water from showers to again drain properly.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
