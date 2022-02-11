IMBLER — The future of the Imbler School District is coming into sharper focus for its patrons.
The two finalists for the school district’s superintendent position, Louise “Lou’’ Lyon, superintendent of the Burnt River School District in Baker County, and RanDell Waite, an assistant principal in the Phoenix-Talent School District in Jackson County, met with the Imbler community at a meet and greet, on Thursday, Feb. 10.
Lyon and Waite each have a wealth of experience as educators and neither will ever need a GPS unit when traveling to schools throughout Northeastern Oregon. Lyon is a graduate of Eastern Oregon University and worked as an educator in the Cove, Union and La Grande school districts for almost two decades before being named superintendent of the Burnt River School District in Unity in 2018.
Waite, who grew up in Pendleton, is also an EOU graduate whose experience includes three years as a teacher at La Grande High School and four years as a teacher at Weston-McEwen High School in Weston. His other career stops include Ontario, Roseburg, Crater and Phoenix high schools.
Waite has worked as an educator for 28 years, the first 22 years as a teacher and the past six as an administrator. He took his present position as assistant principal of Phoenix High School in July 2020. About 2-1/2 months later his perspective on life was transformed when the Alameda Fire destroyed much of Phoenix and Talent.
“It was horrific,” he said.
Suddenly at least 20% of the students in his district were homeless. Much of Waite’s time was spent finding temporary housing for students and their families, taking them to and from hotel rooms and making sure they had food and water. The experience has given Waite a deeper awareness of the role schools play in society.
“Schools rally around the community,” he said during the meet and greet in Imbler Elementary School’s gym. “That is important.”
Waite started working as an educator at age 22 right after graduating from EOU. Lyon by contrast worked in businessbefore pursuing a career as an educator. She first operated a bookstore in John Day for three years and then ran a business that made screen print T-shirts.
Lyon became the Burnt River School District’s superintendent after serving as the online coordinator for the La Grande Learning Academy for one year. She said one of the most challenging moments she experienced was when the state issued its mask mandate for schools prior to the start of the 2021-22 school year. Lyon said she made every effort to create situations in which students did not have to wear masks while at school. For example, some classes were taught outdoors.
Lyon said that security is a big concern in the Burnt River School District because the nearest law enforcement office is 48 miles away in Baker City. This has forced the school district to strike a balance.
“We want to make our schools welcoming but also safe and secure,” she said.
Waite and Lyon are among six people who submitted applications for the Imbler superintendent position.
The school board is seeking a successor for Doug Hislop, who has served as interim superintendent since July 2021, after Angie Lakey-Campbell resigned to take a position with the Hansen School District near Twin Falls, Idaho. Hislop previously served as the Imbler School District’s superintendent for 10 years through June 2013.
