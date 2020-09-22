IMBLER — Imbler High School students have big hearts.
This was evident Friday, Sept. 18, when members of the high school’s National Honor Society delivered 1,200 donated items to La Grande to send to Western Oregon to help victims of blazes and the firefighters risking their lives to protect the public.
Members of the school’s National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America and FFA chapters collected the items in the course of a week, including clothes, sleeping bags, gas cards, pet supplies and more. The students and members of their families and the Imbler and Summerville communities donated the items.
Millie Fisher, a member of IHS’s National Honor Society chapter, said she and her classmates went into action at the start of last week soon after the fires in Western Oregon hit. She said normally a project of this magnitude would take longer to organize.
“There would be a more deliberative process,” Fisher said.
Imbler students, though, expedited the process in this case because the need was so immediate.
“We wanted to make it happen quickly. (The decision to take on the project) happened at the spur of the moment,” Fisher said.
Kathyrn Creech, an IHS faculty member and adviser to the National Honor Society students, oversaw the project.
“I am so proud of what our students did,” Creech said.
The items the Imbler students collected were delivered to Le Bebe Cakes Bakery Coffee House, which is the center of La Grande Strong, an organization that reaches out to those in need in partnership with Emergency Equipment Solutions. Spring Roberts, the owner of Le Bebe Cakes, heads up La Grande Strong. Roberts said she was impressed with the work of the Imbler students and noted they contributed many items that victims of fires — many of whom found themselves with nothing — would need.
Roberts also was impressed that the items included pet food and pet carrying cases. She was glad to see people were remembering pets in this time of need.
“I love to see this,” Roberts said.
La Grande Strong and Emergency Equipment Solutions sent three loads last week to Western Oregon to assist fire victims and firefighters and a fourth during the weekend that included donations from the respective organizations along with goods from the Imbler students. Cash donations also allowed La Grande Strong and Emergency Equipment Solutions to purchase items to help wildfire victims.
Another truck load will roll out later this week to Western Oregon. Anyone who would like to donate funds or items may call Le Bebe Cakes at 541-963-2253.
