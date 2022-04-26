PENDLETON — InterMountain ESD has hired a new Director of School Improvement for the 2022-2023 school year.
Dave Williams, the current Principal at Sunridge Middle School in the Pendleton School District, has accepted the job. Williams has worked for the Pendleton district for 24 years, starting in 1998 as a high school teacher. He was the assistant principal at Pendleton High School for three years, the assistant principal at Sunridge Middle School for six years and has been the middle school’s principal since 2015.
Williams said from coaching to teaching to working as a building leader, he has been challenged and rewarded during his career. He said it will be difficult to leave the Pendleton School District because he has had the opportunity to work, connect and create amazing relationships for the past 24 years in a great school district.
“However, I look forward to continuing to learn and grow professionally and support education in a different way. I’m super excited to move into the position of director of school improvement,” he said.
Dr. Mark Mulvihill, IMESD superintendent, said the agency is pleased to welcome a seasoned administrator familiar with the eastern Oregon region.
“Dave emerged as the top candidate in a highly competitive pool. His extensive school leadership experience and collaborative style will be assets to our team,” he said.
Williams will begin his new position on July 1, 2022.
