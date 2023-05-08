LA GRANDE — More than a dozen education staff members from Union County school districts will be honored Monday, May 8, with 2023 Crystal Apple “Excellence in Education” Awards.

Each year, the InterMountain Education Service District partners with its school districts to recognize outstanding administrators, teachers, educational assistants and office and building staff for their dedication and commitment to students and for their willingness to go above and beyond their regular duties. Nominations are submitted over a two-month period by administrators, coworkers, parents, students and community members. Winners are selected from these nominations by school district administration.

