LA GRANDE — More than a dozen education staff members from Union County school districts will be honored Monday, May 8, with 2023 Crystal Apple “Excellence in Education” Awards.
Each year, the InterMountain Education Service District partners with its school districts to recognize outstanding administrators, teachers, educational assistants and office and building staff for their dedication and commitment to students and for their willingness to go above and beyond their regular duties. Nominations are submitted over a two-month period by administrators, coworkers, parents, students and community members. Winners are selected from these nominations by school district administration.
“The Crystal Apple Awards are a wonderful spring tradition that IMESD looks forward to every year. Our school districts have so many dedicated and skilled employees who we are excited to recognize and celebrate this year,” said Michele Madril, IMESD director of education.
Jill Magee and Candy McGilvray are the honorees from Cove.
Magee is the head cook for Cove School District and she has worked for the district for two years. McGilvray is a business teacher and FBLA Advisor. She worked in the district previously and returned in 2017.
Hannah Bingaman, a second grade teacher at Stella Mayfield Elementary, and Roger Hutson, a bus driver, are the honorees from the Elgin School District.
Bingaman has worked for Elgin School District for four years, while Hutson has worked for the district for three years.
Rheadean Hays and Dawn Treat are the honorees for the Imbler School District.
Hays is a school counselor for Imbler School District and has worked for the district for three years. Treat is a special education teacher at Imbler Elementary School who also serves as the 504 Coordinator and Talented and Gifted Coordinator. She has worked for the district for one year.
Kylee Goodwin, Parker McKinley, Keri Myer and Margaret Spence are the honorees for the La Grande School District.
Goodwin is a fourth grade teacher at Island City Elementary School and has worked for La Grande School District for 13 years. McKinley is a sixth grade teacher at La Grande Middle School and is a varsity baseball coach at La Grande High School. He has worked for the district for 11 years. Myer is a library clerk at La Grande Middle School and has worked for the district for 32 years. Spence is a behavior intervention assistant at Island City Elementary School. She has worked for the La Grande School District for eight years.
North Powder School District has a pair of honorees — Allie Craig and Stephanie Mays.
Craig is a language arts teacher for North Powder School District and has worked for one year for the district. Mays is a first grade teacher in the North Powder School District, where she has taught for seven years.
The Union School District also has a pair of winners — Kathy Brotherton and Rhondie Johansen.
Brotherton is a custodian at Union High School and has worked five years for the district. Johansen is the student success coach K-12 for Union School District and has worked for the district for 22 years.
The winners will be honored May 8 during an event at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande.
