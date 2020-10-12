More La Grande city council race coverage

Four seats up for election on the La Grande city council.

They include Position 3, where Dr. David Glabe is challenging incumbent Corrine Dutto, and Position 4, where incumbent Mary Ann Miesner faces a challenge from Kristine Alf Rippee. Thursday's edition of The Observer will have a feature on that contest.

Future editions will have articles on the candidates for the other two races.