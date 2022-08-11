LA GRANDE — The whereabouts of a 3-month-old boy are still unknown after he was reported missing from La Grande by the Oregon Department of Human Services.
Officials believe that the infant, Oakley Miller, went missing with his mother, McKinzie Simonis, on Wednesday, Aug. 3.
Simonis is believed to be traveling with Oakley is a silver Mitsubishi Lancer with Washington license plates, according to an updated alert released on Thursday, Aug. 11. The Oregon Department of Human Services believes they may be in Union or Baker counties, possibly in North Powder, Halfway or Huntington.
"Oakley is not missing! I haven't done anything," Simonis wrote in an email to The Observer.
According to Union County Sheriff Cody Bowen, Oakley was supposed to be turned over to Child Protective Services and law enforcement believe Simonis took off with the infant.
According to Simonis, she has been clean for over a year and her local child protective services did not have any concerns for Oakley’s well being. Simonis said she told Oregon child protective services that she wanted an attorney present.
"My son is fine! He's a breastfeeding 3-month-old that wears 6-month old clothing and is happier than any other baby," she wrote.
Bowen said that anytime CPS looks to take custody of a child they are doing so for the safety of that child.
“Now they don’t know where the child is at, don’t know where the mother is at, that just intensifies it,” the sheriff said.
Due to federal child privacy laws, the Oregon Department of Human Services is unable to disclose any additional information outside of what was shared in the press releases.
The sheriff’s office is actively investigating and searching for Oakley. Officers are checking known locations, speaking with family members and following all leads.
Oakley has blond hair and blue eyes. Anyone who has knowledge of Oakley’s whereabouts or believes they have seen him are encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office.
