Mt. Emily fire

Fire and smoke is visible on Mount Emily through the trees on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. The 5.4-acre fire, approximately 5 miles north-northwest of La Grande, was listed as contained on the evening of Sept. 4.

 Oregon Department of Forestry/Contributed Photo

LA GRANDE — The Mount Emily Fire, which is now fully contained, never threatened any structures, but it could have threatened a significant number if it had started moving in the direction of La Grande. 

“it would have hit the most private property if it had burned east and downhill," Union County Emergency Service Manager Nick Vora said.

