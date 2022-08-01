Insko
Tom Insko became the 12th president of Eastern Oregon University in 2015. Insko announced on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, he has been named president and chief executive officer at Collins, a wood products company based in Wilsonville. He will leave EOU at the end of September.

 The Observer, File

LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University President Tom Insko announced Monday, Aug. 1, that he is leaving his post at the end of September.

Insko has been named president and chief executive officer at Collins, a wood products company based in Wilsonville.

