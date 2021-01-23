LA GRANDE — The Eastern Oregon Film Festival’s new filmmaker residency program debuts this spring with the aim to do more than help boost promising filmmakers. The program also may give Northeast Oregon a financial lift.
This is the hope of Chris Jennings, director of the Eastern Oregon Film Festival, a La Grande-based nonprofit. Jennings explained this economic goal is why writers and directors participating in the program, all of whom will be creating screenplays, have to give their works an Oregon connection.
“This needs to be integrated into the story they are creating,” Jennings said. “We want them to incorporate Oregon’s culture and geography.”
Jennings said this could mean those receiving EOFF residencies may return later to make their films in Northeast Oregon, boosting its economy.
“Filmmaking could have a very positive impact on the economic status of the region,” Jennings said.
He said he thinks this region, where few movies have been made, is an untapped gem for filmmakers.
“Cinematically it is not explored,” Jennings said.
Between six and 10 people will receive residencies through the new program, and they will be shown the virtues Northeast Oregon has to offer, including microclimates, the natural beauty and communities with people eager to provide support services.
“We will show them how their story can come alive in this region,” Jennings said.
The residency program will run from April 30 through May 27. It will be for writers and filmmakers who are working on screenplays. Some may be nearing completion of their screenplay while others may be in the more formative stages. All will be anything but filmmaking first timers.
“They will be past the novice stage. They will know how to create a script and produce a film,” Jennings said.
He said early interest in the residency program is strong. Jennings noted 30 people from all around the United States took part in a Zoom video conference on how to apply on Tuesday, Jan. 19, and another 30 were set to attend a similar online meeting Friday.
The application deadline for the residency program closes on Feb. 21.
The residency will cover lodging and writing space, travel costs, meals and more. All this is to help participants have the freedom they need to be innovative.
“We want to enable artists to create,” Jennings said. “The more hurdles we can remove, the better off they will be.”
Residents will work with experts, including H. Nelson Tracey, a Los Angeles-based filmmaker and EOFF alumni who is helping to develop the residency program. Tracey is best known for directing a number of short films including “Spare the Kid” (2013) and “Conspiracy Party” (2019). Tracey on EOFF’s website stated a residency “is a step away from inevitable commitments and distractions in life at home, and an added purpose of creation that can be difficult to conjure when left to one’s own devices.”
For information on the residency program go to https://www.eofilmfest.com/filmmaker-residency.
