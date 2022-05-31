LA GRANDE — Ronald Reagan was completing his second term as president when the first Avenue of Flags program was conducted on Memorial Day weekend in 1987 at La Grande’s Grandview Cemetery.
Each Memorial Day weekend since then, Grandview Cemetery has been a swirling sea of large American flags, all donated by families in honor of their loved ones. Virtually all of the original flags have been replaced after becoming tattered, but the passage of 35 years has not frayed interest in and enthusiasm for the Avenue of Flags.
Indeed interest and enthusiasm appears to be growing.
“It keeps getting more recognition each year,” said Kevin Loveland, a member of La Grande’s American Legion Post 43, which again was in charge of the Avenue of Flags program this Memorial Day weekend.
Members of the veterans organization and community volunteers installed about 120 flags on poles at Grandview Cemetery starting at 6 a.m. Saturday, May 28.
The flags were illuminated May 28-29 by portable lights provided free of charge by Eastern Oregon Rental and Sales.
A federal resolution, which the American Legion wrote and Congress adopted, requires illumination to identify American flags on display after dark, according to John Craig, finance officer of American Legion Post 43.
The Avenue of Flags weekend concluded on Memorial Day, May 30, with a memorial service that started at 11 a.m. and featured the singing of the National Anthem by the La Grande High School A Cappella Choir, songs played by LHS band members, the presentation of the colors by Boy Scout Troop 514 and an address by Roger Cochran, pastor of Trinity Baptist Church, La Grande.
Kyle Kahut, above, a volunteer, and David Matott, below left, commander of La Grande’s American Legion Post 43, assemble flags on Friday, May …
Cochran has been giving presentations at the Avenue of Flags for almost 25 years. Cochran again read from a collection of his 18 favorites quotations about patriotism, all listed in the Avenue of Flags program, including one by Joseph Campbell — “A hero is someone who have given his or her life to something bigger than oneself” — and one from an anonymous source, “Home of the free, because of the brave.”
Growing popularity
Loveland noted that the Avenue of Flags has become so popular that families will come for the Memorial Day service even if the fallen veterans in their families are not buried at Grandview Cemetery.
“They realize that this ceremony is saluting all veterans,” Loveland said.
Lou Gerber, of La Grande, a member of American Legion Post 43, said the continuing popularity of the Avenue of Flags is in part due it being an event that veterans and the community put on as one.
“Everyone works together,” he said. “We support each other.”
Lowell Knopp, a volunteer from La Grande, credits the longevity of the Avenue of Flags to a community that is dedicated to serving veterans. He foresees it continuing for many years.
Brent Lewis, a member of the La Grande Lions Club, prepares to place flags at the gravesites of veterans at Grandview Cemetery on Thursday, Ma…
“I have never thought of it ending,” said Knopp, whose son, Justin, is in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Many of the flags on display have the names of fallen veterans sewn into them.
“All of the flags are personal for somebody,” said David Matott, commander of American Legion Post 43.
Bob Kennon, second vice president of American Legion Post 43, agrees and noted that the Avenue of Flags helps keep alive the memories of fallen veterans.
LHS athletes do the heavy lifting
The large flags displayed at Grandview Cemetery were assembled the afternoon of Friday, May 27, at American Legion Post 43 and were attached to posts before being taken to the cemetery on the morning of May 28. Each flag pole was supported by heavy rebar, put in by La Grande High School athletes, including many football players.
Matott said the help was greatly appreciated.
“If we had put in the rebar, many of us would have needed CPR,” he said.
Members of the La Grande Lions Club place flags at the gravesites of veterans at Grandview Cemetery on Thursday, May 26, 2022.
Members of the La Grande Lions Club assisted American Legion Post 43 in preparation for the Avenue of Flags by placing small flags next to the headstones of the many veterans buried at Grandview Cemetery on Thursday, May 26.
According to Brent Lewis, a member of the La Grande Lions, “We wanted to participate in a civic service to honor our veterans.”
