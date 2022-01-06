LA GRANDE — A major step will soon be taken in the construction of Eastern Oregon University’s $9 million fieldhouse.
Crews are expected to begin working on the interior of the building after its exterior is completed in about three weeks, according to John Garlitz, Eastern’s director of planning and facilities. Once the exterior is completed crews will be able to start work on the interior since they will be protected from the elements by the exterior panels being installed.
“The shell of the fieldhouse is almost finished,” Garlitz said.
The installation of electrical wiring and a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system are among the first things that will be done once the interior work starts. Garlitz anticipates the fieldhouse will be ready for team practices and use by Eastern students by the time the fall term begins in late September. The fieldhouse’s features will include expansive practice space for athletic teams, three health and human performance program classrooms with lab space, and space for the EOU Outdoor Adventure Program.
Work started on the fieldhouse in the summer of 2020. Once completed, the fieldhouse will be the largest building of its kind at any college or university in Oregon, Washington and Idaho that is not a NCAA Division I school, according to Ben Welch, EOU’s head men’s and women’s track and field coach.
Welch said the fieldhouse will provide his teams with a much more spacious place to practice in the winter. The Mountaineers’ track team presently conducts its winter practices in Quinn Coliseum’s west gym, which has 4,545 square feet. But in the fieldhouse, he said, his team will have access to about 48,000 square feet for practices. The fieldhouse’s track and field facilities will include a long jump runway and pit as well as high jump and pole vaulting sites.
“It will be a great recruiting tool. Not everyone has a facility like this. It will make Eastern a little more special,” said EOU assistant track coach Joe Brogdon, who specializes in coaching javelin throwers.
Eastern’s track and field teams will be among the most frequent users of the fieldhouse, but it will be available to all of the school’s athletic teams. Jacob Plocher, EOU’s women’s soccer coach, said he will welcome the availability of the extra practice space the fieldhouse will provide his team, especially when weather conditions are less than ideal.
“We need more open space because our numbers are larger,” he said. “I am very excited.”
Plocher said the fieldhouse will also be a plus even in late summer because it will give his team a place to practice when outdoor air quality is sometimes poor due to wildfires.
Anji Weissenfluh, EOU’s athletic director and women’s basketball coach, said the fieldhouse’s extra space is badly needed since a number of sports have been added at the university in recent years, including baseball, women’s lacrosse, men’s soccer and men’s and women’s wrestling.
“We have outgrown our facilities,” she said.
The men’s and women’s wrestling teams currently practice in a warehouse in downtown La Grande, but once the fieldhouse opens, the wrestling teams will be able to practice on campus in the west Quinn Coliseum gym, which will be free since the track teams will be doing winter workouts in the fieldhouse.
“It will be nice to have the wrestling teams back on campus,” Weissenfluh said.
The athletic director said she hopes that the public will be able to use the fieldhouse in the future for activities, including walking and aerobic exercise.
“I’m excited about eventually involving the community,” she said.
She warned, though, that community use will be delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We will not be able to do this right out of the gate because of COVID-19,” she said. “It will not happen until down the road.”
Michael Hatch, director of Eastern’s Outdoor Adventure Program, said his program will benefit enormously by moving from its present site on the bottom floor of the Hoke Union Building to the fieldhouse.
“It will be transformational,” he said.
The additional space the Outdoor Adventure Program will have in the fieldhouse will allow the program to carry a much larger inventory of outdoor items students can check out and members of the pubic can rent, including rafts, kayaks, mountain bikes, road bikes, tents, backpacks and snowshoes.
Hatch also noted that the climbing wall in the fieldhouse will be triple the size of the one his program now uses at Quinn Coliseum. Its features will include a site that will give a sense of what it is like to scale ice.
“It will have high-density foam that simulates ice climbing,” he said.
The climbing wall will be the biggest in the region. The nearest one of comparable size is in Meridian, Idaho, according to Hatch.
The EOU Outdoor Adventure Program director said the climbing wall will be so impressive that collegiate climbing competitions may be conducted in the fieldhouse in the future.
“I am really excited about its potential,” he said.
