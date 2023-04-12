LA GRANDE — Travelers on eastbound Interstate 84 near La Grande can expect intermittent delays Wednesday, April 12, as contractors use pilot cars and temporary onramp closures to slow traffic between exits 246 and 265.
According to a press release from the Oregon Department of Transportation, the rolling slowdown operations are needed to create several short periods of time when there will be no traffic on the eastbound lanes that cross under the McAllister Lane Bridge near milepost 264.3. Throughout April 12, a half-dozen rolling slowdown operations will take place starting around 7:15 a.m. and reoccurring every two to three hours to accommodate the safe installation of large signs attached to the bridge structure.
Eastbound travelers in the area should plan for delays of up to 20 minutes for each rolling slowdown operation. Onramps closed in the slowdown zone will be open once the pilot cars have passed. These rolling slowdowns are a safety precaution to protect motorists during sign installation work.
Similar rolling slowdowns took place April 11 along westbound I-84 to accommodate the installation of signs on the McAllister Lane Bridge and the Second Street Bridge near milepost 260.2 above the westbound lanes.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.