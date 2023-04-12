LA GRANDE — Travelers on eastbound Interstate 84 near La Grande can expect intermittent delays Wednesday, April 12, as contractors use pilot cars and temporary onramp closures to slow traffic between exits 246 and 265.

According to a press release from the Oregon Department of Transportation, the rolling slowdown operations are needed to create several short periods of time when there will be no traffic on the eastbound lanes that cross under the McAllister Lane Bridge near milepost 264.3. Throughout April 12, a half-dozen rolling slowdown operations will take place starting around 7:15 a.m. and reoccurring every two to three hours to accommodate the safe installation of large signs attached to the bridge structure. 

