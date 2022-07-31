La Grande High School exterior

The La Grande High School front security gate provides a layer of protection on Friday, May 27, 2022. Local schools are continuing to enforce proactive safety protocols in the wake of numerous school shootings in 2022.

 Isabella Crowley/The Observer

LA GRANDE — In the wake of May’s deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, American school districts, government officials and law enforcement are searching for solutions to school safety issues.

The InterMountain Education Service District, in partnership with local law enforcement and regional school districts, aims to address safety in Oregon schools during a School Security Summit on Monday, Aug. 8.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Shannon Golden is a reporter for The Observer. Contact her at 541-624-6015 sgolden@lagrandeobserver.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.