LA GRANDE — Crashes and icy conditions have closed Interstate 84 on Thursday, Nov. 17.

The closure, announced at 6:30 p.m. by the Oregon Department of Transportation, has shutdown both the eastbound and westbound lanes from Exit 265 east of La Grande to Exit 216, 6 miles east of Pendleton.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.