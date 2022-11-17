Commercial trucks and passengers cars stuck parked along Island Avenue in La Grande due to the closures on I-84 on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. The closures were caused by multiple truck crashes and icy conditions on the road.
The aftermath of multiple truck crashes on I-84 east of Pendleton on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022.
Oregon Department of Transportation/Contributed Photo
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
The westbound I-84 ramp was blocked in La Grande on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. The closures were caused by multiple truck crashes and icy conditions on the road.
Isabella Crowley/The Observer
LA GRANDE — Crashes and icy conditions have closed Interstate 84 on Thursday, Nov. 17.
The closure, announced at 6:30 p.m. by the Oregon Department of Transportation, has shutdown both the eastbound and westbound lanes from Exit 265 east of La Grande to Exit 216, 6 miles east of Pendleton.
Multiple truck crashes and icy conditions east of Pendleton caused the closure. Westbound is closed to commercial trucks in Ontario at Exit 374 due to the limited truck parking space in Baker City and La Grande.
A press release from ODOT says the closure is expected to last for several hours. In addition, Oregon Highway 204 — the Tollgate Highway — is also closed.
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issues a freezing fog advisory for much of Umatilla County, including Pendleton. The advisory is in effect until noon Nov. 17.
“Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges,” the advisory said. “There may also be localized areas with freezing drizzle causing slick roadways.”
