LA GRANDE — The Interstate 84 eastbound lanes are now open in Eastern Oregon after an automobile accident closed the road for the majority of Wednesday, March 9. 

According to the Oregon State Police, the crash involved a fatality. More information on the crash is set to be released by the agency in the near future.

Restrictions along Oregon Highway 204 have been lifted, according to the announcement from the Oregon Department of Transportation at 3:30 p.m.

The interstate was closed between Exit 216, seven miles east of Pendleton, and Exit 265 in La Grande due to a crash near milepost 259.

Westbound lanes of I-84 were not affected by the closure.

ODOT is advising that motorists use TripCheck.com to monitor conditions, which are subject to change at any time.

