LA GRANDE — Road conditions remain treacherous Monday, Jan. 3, in Northeast Oregon, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Transportation.
Interstate 84 remains closed in both directions six miles east of Pendleton and Exit 302 in Baker City. The westbound lanes of the interstate are close to trucks and through traffic in Ontario at Exit 374.
Closures have shut down a number of highways in Eastern Oregon, including Oregon highways 245, 204, 11, 74, 331, 334 and 335. ODOT is advising all motorists in the Umatilla County area to stay home, as most state routes in that area are closed due to high winds, whiteout conditions and snow drifts across the roadways.
The photo is in the vicinity of Lloyd Road and Market Road in Umatilla County and reports of wind gusts greater than 60 mph...near white out conditions...with several foot high snow drifts. Please stay off the roads if possible. pic.twitter.com/m0NcLAeuE0— NWS Pendleton (@NWSPendleton) January 3, 2022
“Conditions are so extreme that snowplow drivers cannot see the road well enough to effectively plow snow,” the press release said. “Plowing operations may be postponed on some closed state routes in Umatilla County. The closures could remain in place for several days on lower priority routes, as a new snowstorm is expected (Jan. 3), along with more high wind conditions.”
A follow-up notice from ODOT warned that motorists are driving around road closures and becoming stranded on snow covered routes.
"Several highways are closed and ODOT crews are not able to perform winter maintenance operations due to high winds, snowdrifts, blowing snow and limited visibility," the release said. "If you drive (Jan. 3) in Eastern Oregon, plan for long delays. Pack extra food, water and blankets. Don't expect emergency response crews to rescue you if you drive on closed roadways. Stay home, stay safe and don't put others at risk."
Check https://t.co/JRBPIyxfPz before leaving the house. I-84 is closed in both directions from Troutdale to The Dalles also High Wind Warning & closures from Pendleton to Ontario.We thought it was bad, but then this. OSP La Grande Office parking lot. pic.twitter.com/IMOiURkDmG— Oregon State Police (@ORStatePolice) January 3, 2022
Local roads have also been impacted.
According to Island City City Recorder Karen Howton, city crews closed Buchanan Lane west of McAlister Road and Walton Road south of Emily Drive on Jan. 2.
“We request that drivers use alternative routes and to not drive around the barricades,” Howton said in a press release announcing the closures.
School closures
The La Grande School District is canceling in-person classes Monday, Jan. 3, because of a winter storm heading into the region.
A press release from the district said that icy road conditions, snow drifts, road closures, as well as impending snow and strong winds that are forecasted for Jan. 3 are to blame for the closure.
The North Powder School District will be on a two-hour delay Jan. 3, according to a Twitter post from the school district.
**UPDATE** North Powder School District is NOW CLOSED ALL DAY on Monday 01/03. This is a CHANGE from the previous 2-hour delay. pic.twitter.com/IqEp1MEfOT— InterMountain ESD (@IMESDtweets) January 3, 2022
The InterMountain Education Service District reported that the school districts in North Powder, Cove, Elgin, Imbler and Union would also be closed on Jan. 3.
**UPDATE** District Delays/Closures for MONDAY 01/03:Elgin School District and Union School District are both CLOSED due to inclement weather & road conditions. pic.twitter.com/jBBtu0eVKm— InterMountain ESD (@IMESDtweets) January 3, 2022
Eastern Oregon University is closed Jan. 3 due to extreme winter weather. Employees and on-campus partners are not required to report for work. Online courses are expected to operate and students should contact faculty via Canvas with questions.
Weather update
A high wind warning is in effect until 4 p.m. Jan. 3 for the Grande Ronde Valley, including the cities of Cove, Elgin, Imbler, Summerville and La Grande. South winds between 30-45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph are expected. Some areas could see gusts above 70 mph, according to the warning, potentially causing down trees and power lines.
If you are faced with a power outage due to strong winds with this #winterstorm, here are a few tips to keep in mind. Stay safe out there! #wawx #orwx pic.twitter.com/jF8Up1PzrC— NWS Pendleton (@NWSPendleton) January 3, 2022
"These strong winds may cause significant blowing snow from dry powdery snow that is currently on the ground," the release said. "This may result in significant reductions in visibility ... especially over mountain passes and open terrain. Travelers are urged to use caution."
La Grande is expected to see snow, mainly after 10 a.m. on Jan 3, with a total daytime accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. During the overnight hours, there is an 80% chance of snow possible, with another 1 to 2 inches of accumulation.
