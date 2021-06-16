ISLAND CITY — Buoyed by conservative budgeting and COVID-19 relief funding, the 2021-22 budget picture for Island City looks solid.
The Island City City Council voted Monday, June 14, to adopt a total budget of more than $2.9 million, up over $343,000 from the current year’s spending plan. The budget will allow the city to maintain all of its programs and staff, according to Island City Recorder Karen Howton.
The spending plan was adopted following a budget hearing nobody spoke at.
The budget includes $221,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding, the COVID-19 pandemic relief bill Congress passed earlier this year. Island City will be able to spend the money for items and projects related to COVID-19. Spending the American Rescue Plan Act funding will not be easy, Howton said, because of the extensive federal government rules and regulations that must be adhered to.
Howton said the city’s solid budget picture reflects conservative budgeting in recent years.
“We have really been cutting a lot of fat out of the budget,” she said.
The beneficial impact of the cuts is now becoming apparent.
“It has taken a few years to come to light, but we are now seeing the headway we are making,” Howton said.
Island City’s expenses have not been heightened significantly during the pandemic. One reason is that a limited amount of personal protection equipment has been required. Major {span}personal protective equipment{/span} purchases were not needed because the city has a small staff and works in an office building that allows employees to easily stay at least 6 feet apart and meet other social distancing standards, Howton said.
The city’s COVID-19 expenses included costs for equipment to allow city council meetings to be conducted online through Zoom. The city used a portion of $50,000 in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funds it qualified for in the spring of 2020 to pay for the equipment.
