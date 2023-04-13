ISLAND CITY — The Island City City Council is a step away from passing an ordinance that would restrict camping on public property.
The city council on Monday, April 10, voted unanimously to approve the first reading of an ordinance that would impose restrictions on camping and leaving belongings unattended within certain areas of the city.
Ordinance 162 would make it unlawful to camp at any time within all parks, on sidewalks less than 5 feet wide and on all public property within or outside of the corporate limits of the boundaries of Island City. The ordinance would also make it illegal to store personal property, including camp facilities and camp paraphernalia, on public property.
The ordinance is needed to address homeless camps within the city limits of Island City, according to City Recorder Karen Howton. The issue is particularly concerning at the site of the city’s 12-acre pond in the northeast portion of town. Howton said a number of unhoused people periodically camp near the pond despite posted signs state that camping is prohibited there.
She fears for the safety of those camping in the area because the pond is 40 feet deep and has straight edged banks, meaning anyone falling in would instantly be in deep water and would have a difficult time getting out.
“It is a safety hazard," Howton said.
Fire is another concern. Howton fears that a fire started by transients could spread and endanger the homes of people living nearby. The 12-acre pond is less than 100 yards south of the Grande Ronde River where a number of homeless people also stay. Matt Gillum, a member of the Island City public works department, said individuals were camping along the river until several days ago when its water level began rising, forcing them to leave.
Ordinance 162 would also address the issue of people who periodically come into Island City and stay for extended periods of time in recreational vehicles on city streets. Howton said Island City already has an ordinance limiting how long RVs can stay on public property. The proposed ordinance, though, would make it easier to enforce the restriction.
“It gives more clarity for people in RVs," Howton said.
Howton said it is difficult situation.
"It is unfortunate that they do not have a safe place they can go," she said.
Howton said the city would like to join others in addressing the area's, and the nation’s, homelessness crisis.
“The city would love to help find a solution," she said.
A second reading of Ordinance 162 will be conducted when the city council meets May 9. Should the second reading be approved the ordinance would take effect immediately.
