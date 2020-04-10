ISLAND CITY — Seventeen months ago, Island City Elementary School principal John Tolan unintentionally put the persuasive powers of La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza to the test.
Tolan announced he intended to retire in June of 2019 after a 39-year career with the district. He has been principal of Island City Elementary since 2002. Mendoza did not welcome the news. He believed Tolan’s skills were so considerable the school district would benefit greatly if he stayed at least one more year.
“I wanted to keep someone like that as long as possible,” Mendoza said.
Tolan, who agreed to stay an extra year, is receiving statewide recognition for the talents the superintendent speaks of. It was announced this week that he was named the Oregon Elementary School Principal of the Year by the Oregon Elementary School Principals Association and the Confederation of Oregon School Administrators. Tolan is now in the running for the National Elementary School Principal of the Year Award from the National Association of Elementary School Principals.
Tolan said receiving the award was very humbling.
“I don’t think I deserve it. I’m just doing my job and trying to help kids. I’m just a common guy,” said Tolan, who credits the support he received from his wife, Debbie, with playing a key role in his successful career.
Tolan taught fifth grade his first 20 years at Island City Elementary. He next taught physical education at Central and Willow elementary schools for 1-1/2 years before taking the principal position. Tolan said Island City Elementary and its community have been a perfect fit because of the support he has received from his school’s staff and community.
“It has been such a wonderful place for me that I have never wanted to go anyplace else,” Tolan said. “It has been a home away from home.”
Mark Mulvihill, superintendent of the InterMountain Education Service District, which serves the the La Grande School District, said Tolan is deserving of the salute.
“John is the type of educator this award is meant for,” Mulvihill said. “I’m thrilled for John and the La Grande School District.”
Mendoza said Tolan’s ability to connect positively with those around him has contributed to the excellent culture and school climate at Island City Elementary.
“His mentorship of staff and administration, as well as his sense of humor and positive demeanor, has helped our district build strong relationships with staff, students, families and our community,” Mendoza said in a news release. “John Tolan is very deserving of this award and recognition for the many lives he has impacted.”
Under Tolan’s guidance and leadership, the scores of Island City students on state assessment tests have been strong, attendance rates have risen, and chronic absenteeism rates have declined, according to COSA. In the 2018-19 school year, Island City Elementary was rated on its state report card as “High” in academic progress.
The recent state award is far from the first salute Tolan has received. Honors he has received include the Union County Chamber of Commerce’s 1997 Union County Educator of the Year award, Island City’s 2008 citizen of the year award and the 2014 Apple Eyecare Fred Award for community service.
When Tolan retires at the end of June, Brett Smith will succeed him at Island City Elementary. Smith is completing his second year as the La Grande High School’s assistant principal.
Tolan said he and his are looking forward to spending more time with their grandchildren and traveling after he retires.
