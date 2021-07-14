ISLAND CITY — The city of Island City has a large water main break that is being dealt with, the city said in a press release.
The break occurred at about 3 p.m. Wednesday, June 14. Water will be shut off in different areas of the city until the break is completely fixed. Residents who are experiencing a decrease in water pressure are asked to wait about 30 minutes before trying the water again.
Once the water is returned, residents should be sure to run a cold water tap until the water is clear of any sediment.
