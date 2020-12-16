ISLAND CITY — There was a changing of the guard Monday, Dec. 14, in Island City.
David Comfort was sworn in as Island City’s new mayor a month earlier than scheduled after Delmer Hanson stepped down. Hanson resigned because he said he wanted to participate in some upcoming family activities, and leaving the post will make that easier for him to do.
Comfort was elected Island City’s next mayor in November and was scheduled to be sworn in Jan. 11, 2021, at the Island City’s first city council meeting of the new year. Comfort said he was nervous but also delighted to be taking the reins of Island City Monday night.
“I’m really excited about it,” Comfort said.
He said he is looking forward to working with Island City’s staff, which he described as excellent.
Comfort has lived in Union County since 1979. He and his wife, Deb, moved to Island City in 2010. Comfort works for his family’s business, Comfort Dental Lab, and has been a member of Island City’s budget committee since 2018.
The city council for Island City appointed Hanson as mayor in August to fill the final five months of the two-year term of Robb Rea, who resigned July 31 because he was moving to Parma, Idaho, to take a new job. Hanson, who was not a candidate in this year’s election, served as mayor of Island City from January 2015 through January 2020.
Prior to 2015, Hanson served on the city council for about a decade.
Hanson said he enjoyed coming back to serve as interim mayor.
“It was a pleasant reunion,” he said.
Comfort said he has respect for Hanson’s leadership skills and his ability to stay calm in difficult situations, which he did while serving as mayor.
“I have never seen Delmer get upset,” Comfort said. “He is always in a good mood.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.