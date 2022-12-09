IC water main break

Jeff Evers, left, of Hampton Paving, and Matt Gillum, a city of Island City employee, help repair a broken water main on Thursday, Dec. 8. 2022, in Island City.  

 Dick Mason/The Observer

ISLAND CITY — A broken water main left some Island City residents without running water for almost six hours on Thursday, Dec. 8. 

According to city officials, the water main broke at 1 p.m. in the Mount Fanny Drive area of the Mountain View Subdivision and service was restored at 6:45 p.m.

