LA GRANDE — “My officers are drowning, they’re drowning in these calls. It’s a crisis.”
Those were the words of Lt. Jason Hays of the La Grande Police Department as he explained how his officers have increasingly become the vanguard in dealing with behavior and crises brought on by severe mental illness.
The small police department has been inundated with calls for service to respond to people experiencing mental illness, sometimes tying up the entire on-duty police force for hours at a time.
“The No. 1 thing that is a pressing issue for us and that continues to get worse, not better, is the calls for service we’re responding to for people suffering from mental illness,” Hays said.
From 2007 to 2017, Hays said, calls for service regarding people with mental illness increased more than 1,000%, from 12 total calls in all of 2007 to 144 calls in 2017. And that figure has only risen since the COVID-19 pandemic struck.
Not only does the burden of dealing with mental illness stretch thin the police department’s resources — it does the same to the officers, wearing on their morale.
“They’re like, ‘I’m doing nothing but becoming a mental health counselor when our jobs are hard enough on a daily basis,’” Hays said.
La Grande’s police officers find themselves caught in a cycle, Hays said. The same individuals often cause repeated issues that result in a police response.
“I’m not talking about people who have psychosis due to drugs or alcohol,” Hays said. “I’m talking about people specifically who, generally they stop taking their medication, and then they start digressing, getting worse and worse, requiring a lot of police contacts.”
Those individuals, he explained, often are experiencing a degree of mental illness that makes them unable to care for themselves or function in society, but who also do not pose a serious risk to themselves or others. It’s the pool of people circulating between those two thresholds, Hays said, that have LGPD inundated with calls for service.
“It’s a broken system. It’s a failed system,” Hays said. “So, what happens is we start dealing with the same person over and over … until they digress so much that they reach the threshold of (where) they pose a serious risk to themselves or others.”
Hays noted this adds to the toll on his officers, having to watch these individuals deteriorate until the point where an arrest is necessary, unable to take action to interrupt their decline until it might be too late.
“Jail is not the appropriate place for people suffering from mental illness in these circumstances,” he said.
Nonetheless, some of these individuals have landed in jail, where the challenge is passed to Union County District Attorney Kelsie McDaniel.
Missing mechanisms
This challenge, caused by the lack of an effective response in the criminal justice system for dealing with people experiencing severe mental illness, is far from over once a mentally ill person is jailed, according to McDaniel.
“There’s not a good (legal) mechanism for individuals (who) are on the precipice of a crisis,” she said.
McDaniel said avoiding criminal prosecution of people who were jailed because of actions caused by mental illness is preferable but difficult because meeting the standards required by the alternative course of action — a civil commitment — often proves to be a challenge itself.
“The example I use: It’s not just that you choose not to eat, or that you don’t eat,” McDaniel explained. “It’s that you don’t understand the fundamentals of the fact that you need to go to the grocery store to get food, that’s where the food is, or that restaurants are where the food is.... It has to be something that places them in danger in the immediate future.”
If the criteria for a civil commitment can be met and receives the approval of a judge, the person can be committed to the care of the Oregon Health Authority, which can then in turn direct them to a facility able to provide care for their illness.
“The individuals that Lt. Hays has been struggling with are individuals who maybe aren’t sick enough — and I hate to use that phrase — but they’re not really sick enough to meet the standards for civil commitment,” McDaniel said.
McDaniel said local institutions simply lack the infrastructure to deal with the mental illness crisis.
McDaniel also stressed that La Grande’s homeless and transient population should not be conflated with the mentally ill individuals who have been burdening LGPD. Hays said there is some overlap between the two populations, but also noted they were not one and the same.
Canary in the coal mine
The strain the local police are under as the front line when dealing with people experiencing severe mental illness appears to be an effect of a broader challenges of mental health being felt across society, especially in recent years.
“It’s kind of like the old thing, the canary in the coal mine,” said Center for Human Development Mental Health Director Aaron Grigg.
Grigg said Union County, like any community, faces challenges in a broad array of mental health issues, not only those cases that rise to a level requiring law enforcement intervention.
“We’ve got people that have mental health challenges anywhere from post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression, all the way to more severe challenges of schizophrenia and bipolar (disorder),” Grigg said. “The community may not acknowledge that it’s there, but it’s there. The statistics are pretty glaring — one in five people (in the U.S.) have a mental health diagnosis of some sort.”
Grigg acknowledged the rise in police calls for service is reflected in what he sees at CHD, with challenges growing for years and exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Most recently, I think that we have seen a significant increase,” Grigg said. “Right now, we’re attributing a lot of that to the current situation. I think that, not only COVID-19, but some of the social, economic, political stress in our country has added to that as well, and that put a lot of strain on families and individuals. And when you have that strain on the family units, oftentimes you see an uptick in mental health challenges.”
Grigg stressed that stigmatizing mental health conditions is counterproductive to resolving them, saying mental health issues should be treated as judiciously as physical health issues.
Moving forward
Union County has taken steps to address the local mental health situation, setting up a “Behavioral Health Court” designed to help stabilize those who’ve been caught up in the local criminal justice system as a result of their mental condition, helping them avoid a potential criminal conviction.
“One thing that I’m excited about is our Behavioral Health Court, which I don’t think could come at a better time,” McDaniel said. “The idea is, there are individuals that become involved in the criminal justice system because of their mental illness, and as a system I think we’re on the same page that nobody should (be treated like) a criminal because they’re in crisis.”
McDaniel said the Behavioral Health Court is in its infancy, but shows promise.
As far as the broader issue of mental health, Grigg said CHD is pushing a broad array of services and programs aimed at helping. Those include a mobile crisis response team, targeted outreach and prevention work, among others.
Grigg also noted CHD is offering training in a mental health crisis prevention technique known as QPR — Question, Persuade, Refer — which teaches people to recognize and engage with individuals who may be heading toward a crisis, then to refer them to resources that can help.
CHD’s next QPR training is on Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 4 p.m. Details and registration for the virtual training are available online at chdinc.org or at Center for Human Development’s Facebook page at facebook.com/chdinc.org.
“As a community, we need to be able to have some comfort level with asking those tough questions of our friends and family,” Grigg said.
Those experiencing a mental health crisis or thoughts of self-harm should contact the Center for Human Development’s crisis line at 541-962-8800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.