LA GRANDE — June 30 marked the final day for state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions in Oregon, meaning no statewide mask requirements, limited indoor capacities, restrictions on social gatherings nor physical distancing.
To some business owners in La Grande, the lifting of restrictions is a welcome change — despite the 35% vaccination rate in Union County.
“I think the restrictions were a little over the top, but safety wise, you gotta do what you gotta do,” Frank Tucori, owner of The Barber Shop in Pat’s Alley, said. “I have to say, it’s nice seeing smiles again.”
Tucori’s shop was forced to close for two months last year after COVID-19 first started spreading in the United States. According to Tucori, less restrictions should help customers feel more comfortable coming in for a haircut.
“It was hard to keep up business after being closed for those months, because people were afraid to come in,” Tucori said.
Although 53% of all Oregonians are fully vaccinated, Union County’s rate is 35% — ranked 31st out of 36 counties. Wallowa County is ranked 15th with a vaccination rate of 43%.
With only a third of Union County residents vaccinated, some businesses are cautious about lifting all restrictions.
“We still have our ‘mask required’ sign up and are making masks available, but we haven’t been enforcing it so much,” Sean Lerner, a barista at La Grande’s Liberty Theatre Cafe, said. “Employees here are still going to be wearing masks, maybe until the vaccine rates go up more.”
The cafe opened in February and does not have indoor seating options, partially because the tables have not been built. Lerner has noticed a wide variety of reactions from customers regarding their lack of indoor dining options.
“We’ve had some angry people, some have been mad about it, but most people have been pretty understanding,” Lerner said.
Some residents think the restrictions should have been lifted months ago.
“The restrictions should have been taken back six months ago,” Shari Webb, of Summerville, said. “I believe in herd immunity. I’m old, I have medical issues, but if I get it, I get it. If you’re old, and you get it, who says you’re going to die?”
Experts seem to disagree.
A 2020 study from the Glenn Center for Biology of Aging Research at Harvard found that adults older than 65 represent 80% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and have a 23 times higher chance of death than those younger than 65.
However, with Union County now averaging only two new cases per day, many residents are eager to leave their houses with less fear, and business owners are ready to welcome them back.
Another change with the new state laws is that bars can stay open until 2:30 a.m. Since the onset of the pandemic, Oregon bars have not been open past midnight.
“We can stay open later, now until 2:30, and it makes a huge difference because a lot of the time, younger people are coming out at 11 or so, so they’re able to spend more time in here,” Patsy Davidson, a manager at Longbranch Bar and Eats in La Grande, said.
Longbranch has been operating at half capacity for most of the pandemic, which can be inconvenient for business.
“It’s nice to be able to have full capacity because people by themselves aren’t going to be taking up a whole table or part of the bar,” Davidson said.
Archie Hook, pastor at First Christian Church in La Grande, says he is looking forward to having services at full capacity.
“It’ll give us a sense of well-being, and we won’t have to be so afraid,” Hook said. “I think if this pandemic has done anything, it’s taken away our fellowship, and we’re looking forward to getting that back.”
A local church was connected to one of the biggest COVID-19 outbreaks over the past year. Last spring, more than 240 COVID-19 cases were linked to the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church in Island City.
The First Christian Church has required masks since it reopened in the summer of 2020, but has now lifted that rule.
“We’ve had social distancing, masks and limited capacity, but it feels relieving to not require masks anymore,” Hook said.
Armando Robles, owner of La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant & Lounge, La Grande, agrees that the updated rules create a better experience for customers. For several months the inside dining room was closed, but it has now opened back to its normal capacity.
“It’s great having customers back in here,” Robles said. “Without our customers, we are nothing. We are only here because of them. So it’s great being able to see people’s faces again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.