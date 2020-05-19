ENTERPRISE — Joel Fish has ousted incumbent Steve Rogers as Wallawa County sheriff.
Unofficial election results from the Oregon Secretary of State website show Fish has 56.4% of the total. He has received 1,925 votes while Sheriff Steve Rogers is trailing by 632 votes.
The third candidate, challenger George Kohlhepp, received 193 votes or about 5.7%.
Almost 61% of Wallowa County’s 5,754 registered voters cast ballots, with 3,414 total votes so far in the sheriff race.
State elections rules state a candidate receiving more than 50% of the May primary vote will be the sole candidate to appear on the November ballot. The preliminary vote count indicates Fish will be the only sheriff candidate on that ballot.
