ELGIN — The Jones Butte Fire is 70% contained and has a fire line around its perimeter, according to ODF La Grande/Baker Unit Forester Logan McCrae.

Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, evacuation levels were dropped. Now, McCrae said ODF Wallowa-Whitman and Umatilla crews are leading "mop-up" operations.

Nino Paoli is a reporter for The Observer. Contact him at npaoli@lagrandeobserver.com.

