ELGIN — The Jones Butte Fire is 80% contained and has been turned over to a Type 5 Incident Commander, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.

One hand crew and two engines remain on scene, ODF's Willy Crippen said. Personnel will continue with mop-up operations, as well as monitoring the area for hot spots or flare ups.

