JOSEPH — Views on education, the current unrest in the Middle East, the U.S. Capitol attack and taxes were all among questions Joseph Charter School students asked U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden during a "Listening to the Future" Zoom call Monday, May 17.
The afternoon virtual meeting gave seventh through 12th graders at JCS an opportunity to inquire of the Democratic senator and chairman of the Committee on Finance anything they wanted.
One seventh-grade student asked Wyden about his thoughts on the U.S. Capitol attack on Jan. 6. The senior senator from Oregon called it "horrendous," and said his first thought on it was that the attack was something one would hear about happening in other countries, but not America.
"This was, in my opinion, domestic terrorism, because domestic terrorism is when you are willing to resort to violence to obtain a political objective," he said. "In our country, the Founding Fathers said absolutely peaceful protest, but violence is absolutely out. That applies in Portland, Oregon, that applies in Washington, D.C. that applies in rural communities. Violence, out."
He was also asked about education, and talked about both the cost of it and addressed a question about trade schools. He brought up a bill he has proposed, the Retirement Parity for Student Loans Act (though he didn’t state it by name) that would give employers an option to pay into their employees’ retirement plans an amount equal to a percentage of that employee’s monthly student loan payment.
He was also asked why education seems geared more toward college rather than trade school, and said he is working to change that.
"I am spending a lot of time trying to reimagine education," he said. "A lot of trade schools are a much better fit for a lot of students. They can see there is a path to a job that pays good wages. For a lot of young people, you may decide you want to pursue a trade."
He said part of that would be aided by companies coming into schools to discuss their trades.
Sophomore Maleah Murray asked Wyden where he stood in the Israel/Palestine conflict, which has heated up again in recent weeks.
Wyden said in his opinion, the best option is a two-state solution.
"Right now we gotta have a case fire. The Biden people should be hip deep in the middle of trying to tell people ‘We gotta work together,’" he said. "This is doing enormous damage to everyone in the region."
He also was asked about what employers should do given the challenges hiring employees — even with a high number of job openings — with the student citing current unemployment benefit levels as part of the reason people aren’t going back to work.
Wyden said he is intending to soon introduce legislation that would have unemployment benefits linked to the unemployment rate, that bring the amount of benefits down as the rate decreased, and vise versa.
"I think the fair approach for employers and for workers is let’s make future benefits tied to real life unemployment in our communities," he said. "That is the kind of thing that I think is a winning strategy."
And when asked what a citizen who is too young to vote can do to get heard, he said what was happening Monday in the students talking to their senator was an example of a step to take.
"The fact you are participating today is a way to hold elected officials accountable," he said.
