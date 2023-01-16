JOSEPH — Joseph officials are brainstorming ways to beef up the presence of law enforcement in the town, and the city's administrator, Dan Larman, will spend the next two months researching options.
Potential options for the city include establishing its own police force or signing a contract with another law enforcement agency to provide services to Joseph, but officials emphasized that the discussion was in its earliest stages. Larman told councilors at a meeting earlier this month that he would have a report ready by the council's March meeting.
Joseph Mayor Lisa Collier opened discussion into the subject at the Thursday, Jan. 5, meeting, stating that she was not criticizing any other law enforcement agency. Currently, the city is served by the Wallowa County Sheriff's Office.
"It's my opinion that I would like us to have some sort of law enforcement representation here, and I know that a couple of you feel that same way," she said at the meeting.
Collier said she was primarily concerned with the response time to calls from Joseph. Citizens and council members have shared similar concerns.
"I know it's particularly tricky around events in the summer and it's also tricky when we call and need something — and this has happened — (and) there's either no response or their response is (they) can come talk to you tomorrow, or it's going to be five hours or there's no one on duty. Those are really hard things to hear."
Collier said it was important for the council to start thinking about this now, since any option it selects likely would have an impact on the city's 2023-24 budget, which must be in place by July 1.
Larman said the law enforcement issue is one that many rural communities in Eastern Oregon have grappled with. He said he would prepare a report for the council that would outline options and include estimates of potential costs.
Both Collier and Larman said their very preliminary and personal opinions were that Joseph should launch its own police department.
"My personal opinion and outlook is that I think it's better for the city as a whole to have our department," Larman said, adding the city could contract out officers to other entities, such as schools or Oregon State Parks for their law enforcement needs.
Councilors brainstormed about the number of sworn officers that would be required to provide 24-hour service to Joseph. Some councilors thought that would require at least three officers.
Although no cost estimates were mentioned, one possible comparison would be with the Enterprise Police Department, which has three uniformed officers. In the 2020-21 budget year, Enterprise spent more than $600,000 on its police department. Joseph's city budget for the 2022-23 budget cycle is about $12.7 million.
"It won't be cheap, that's for sure," Larman said. "But we need to look at the options."
