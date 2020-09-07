JOSEPH — Illness kept members of the Joseph City Council from attending an uneventful meeting in person.
The short meeting took place Thursday, Sept. 3, in the parking lot outside the Community Center, where the council has been meeting to ensure social distancing.
City Administrator Larry Braden said Friday that illness affected him, two council members, two staff members. He said none of the illnesses were serious, but given the COVID-19 pandemic, they chose not to attend.
Even though the council has a quorum in attendance, the local governing body made no decisions.
Braden said the council during the 45-minute meeting discussed an update on the city’s urban growth boundary. He said the city began the process of expanding zoning or property boundaries last winter after seeing a state economic analysis. The council must adopt the analysis, which may occur this winter.
Braden said changes in the boundary could take place several months later, possibly in March or April.
The council also discussed an update on the city’s process of having the American Legal Publishing Corp. codify and serve as a third-party host for city ordinances. Braden said by completing that process, city ordinances would be easily accessible to the public.
The council’s next meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8.
