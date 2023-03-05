JOSEPH — Three law enforcement options were discussed by the Joseph City Council on Thursday, March 2, that it will detail during its work session scheduled for March 14.

At the council meeting in January, the options for the city included establishing its own police force or signing a contract with another law enforcement agency to provide services to Joseph, but officials emphasized that the discussion was in its earliest stages. City Administrator Dan Larman told councilors at a January meeting that he would have a report ready by the council’s March meeting.

