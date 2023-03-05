JOSEPH — Three law enforcement options were discussed by the Joseph City Council on Thursday, March 2, that it will detail during its work session scheduled for March 14.
At the council meeting in January, the options for the city included establishing its own police force or signing a contract with another law enforcement agency to provide services to Joseph, but officials emphasized that the discussion was in its earliest stages. City Administrator Dan Larman told councilors at a January meeting that he would have a report ready by the council’s March meeting.
At the March 2 meeting, the Wallowa County Chieftain asked for documents of the three proposed options, but Larman said they wouldn't be available until the work session.
Larman said that the three options are:
• Stay as it is and and have the county continue to cover Joseph.
• Contract with the Wallowa County Sheriff's Office to hire staff to specifically cover Joseph.
• Start its own city police department.
Sheriff Joel Fish said he believes the best proposal is to contract with the city to provide additional coverage from the county to enforce Joseph.
"If the city of Jospeh needs exclusive coverage, a contract between city and the county to hire additional coverage is needed, and that would be hired and managed by county, but the duties would be Joseph-specific," he said.
Fish will share his full proposal at the city's March work session.
In other business, the council:
• Approved funding toward a rescue truck for the Joseph Fire Department. The Fire Department will hold a fundraiser for the truck March 18 at the Thunder Room of the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo Grounds. In a related matter, Jeffery Wecks told councilors that the department has had 32 calls so far in 2023.
• Passed a motion to credit $2.50 to people who go paperless and use online bill pay for their city water bills. People who use online autopay will receive a $1 discount, and an additional $1.50 off for using paperless billing.
• Passed a motion to approve a partnership with the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District to develop a Regional Main Street Program and create a main street task force. The program includes support for historic preservation, new businesses and downtown improvements; access to special funding; and a structure for collaborative efforts to increase livability and maintain vibrancy of small, rural towns.
• Heard a presentation from wastewater plant project engineer Lucas Stangel of Anderson Perry & Associates. Stangel said that the project is running a bit behind due to weather and supply shortages and the area requesting an extension on the deadline from the state Department of Environmental Quality. Larman voiced concern about asking for DEQ extensions, but was assured that it's a common request these days due to current supply chain issues. There are over 8,000 feet of waterlines being replaced in the city.
• Announced there will be a citywide cleanup in the upcoming months. It is run by volunteers and they do it for donations. This includes waste removal from the local transfer site and assisting with waste pickup from senior citizens.
• Announced that the tech committee is looking into place security cameras at certain city locations. This includes 11 sites and up to 21 cameras. The plan is in the early stages of contacting security firms for consultation.
