JOSEPH — The Joseph City Council is planning a work session Monday, Aug. 14, to discuss an ordinance on what constitutes a nuisance and what to do about it, according to a press release.

The work session will begin at 6 p.m. at the Joseph City Library, 201 N. Main St. It is open to the public both in person or via Zoom. The Zoom link is given on the agenda at https://josephoregon.org.

