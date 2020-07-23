JOSEPH — Richard Pointer, a member of the Joseph City Council, died Thursday, July 16, at his home in Joseph, City Administrator Larry Braden said.
Pointer had been resting at home for several weeks after undergoing surgery on a leg, Braden said. He did not attend any city meetings during that time.
"He was kind of quarantined because of the surgery," Braden said. "He hadn’t been around anyone since mid-June."
No cause of death could be confirmed.
A memorial, of sorts, was posted on the city’s Facebook page mourning the loss of Pointer.
"The city of Joseph, the Joseph City Council and Joseph Charter School have lost a great man. There are not words to describe the hole that is left in our hearts and in our community," the post said. "Councilman Richard Pointer passed away at his home the night of July 16. Richard and his wife, Jeanette, had only lived in Joseph a few years. However, if you didn’t know better, you’d think they had been here their whole lives. Richard truly loved this community and the people who call it home. Richard loved his wife and family and spoke about them everyday. He loved his Joseph Eagles and took so much pride in them. He loved those kids and if you spent much time with him, he would tell you all about them. But, above all, he loved God."
Pointer is survived by his wife, Jeanette.
Pointer had served on the council only about six months, Braden said, having been appointed to fill one of two vacant seats. Filling the vacancy left by Pointer’s death will be discussed at the next council meeting, scheduled for Aug. 13.
