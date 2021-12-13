JOSEPH — The Joseph City Council is back up to full strength, having unanimously voted to appoint Nancy Parmenter to fill the last vacant at-large seat at the council’s meeting Thursday, Dec. 2.
Parmenter and Ryan Swindlehurst had submitted applications for the seat, but Swindlehurst withdrew his application Nov. 29.
The council developed vacancies when Councilor Lisa Collier was appointed mayor upon the resignation of Belinda Buswell when she moved out of town and former Councilor Kathy Bingham resigned this summer after being censured.
The council still needs to fill some committee assignments, which were on Thursday’s agenda as an optional item, but no action was mentioned in an email from interim city Administrator Brock Eckstein.
In another matter, the council decided on a new way to handle the city’s annual Christmas lights competition. The two top prize winners will be able to select a local nonprofit or school organization to receive a donation from the city. The first-place winner will receive a $200 donation and second place will receive $100. The individual winners also will receive a credit to their water/sewer bills. The winners will be announced before Christmas to allow residents to view the homes while the lights are still on display.
The council also directed Eckstein to develop two new ordinances.
One ordinance will establish clearer water/sewer rates for all zones in the city with a basic rate applied to each zone irrespective of meter size and make a more accurate charge based on usage.
The other ordinance will allow a business owner with multiple units in one building to no longer be charged a master account. Currently, if a business has two shops located in one building, they are charged three total services: one for each parcel and a “master” charge. Only the individual shops would be responsible for their bills.
Eckstein said in his email that both ordinances are being developed in an effort to provide fairness to residents and businesses. He hopes to have both ordinances ready for passage at its Jan. 7 meeting. At that time, the public will have the opportunity for comment.
